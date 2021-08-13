Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
California DOJ drops criminal charges against utility over role in igniting 2018 fire

A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire is seen in Thousand Oaks, California, U.S. November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The California Department of Justice (CADOJ) said it will drop criminal charges against Southern California Edison after probing the utility company's role in igniting the 2018 Woolsey wildfire in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The Woolsey fire burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three Californians, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people.

"Based on that investigation, CADOJ has determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution," CADOJ said in a statement on Friday.

Southern California Edison is a unit of Edison International (EIX.N).

Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

