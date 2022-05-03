California governor proposes amendment to protect abortion rights - tweet

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - California governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state will propose an amendment to 'enshrine the right to choose' in the state's constitution, after Politico reported a leaked draft suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn abortion rights in the country.

"We can't trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves," Newsom said in a tweet.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

