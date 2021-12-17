California hits SCE power utility with $550 mln of wildfire penalties

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved $550 million in penalties for Edison International's (EIX.N) Southern California Edison (SCE) power utility for violations related to the ignition of five 2017–2018 wildfires.

The PUC said in a release on Thursday that SCE shareholders will pay a $110 million penalty to California’s General Fund, incur a $375 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery, and contribute $65 million in shareholder funds to safety measures, for a total of $550 million.

The Rye, Meyers, Liberty, and Thomas Fires ignited across several parts of SCE’s service territory in December 2017. In November 2018, the Woolsey Fire began in Ventura County.

The PUC said together these fires burned more than 385,000 acres, damaged and destroyed nearly 3,000 structures, and caused five fatalities.

Officials at Edison International were not immediately available for comment.

Separately, the PUC on Thursday also approved an energy storage contract for SCE to come online by Aug. 1, 2022.

The PUC said that storage contract was part of the state's ongoing efforts to ensure summer energy reliability and support a healthy environment. read more

Specifically, the PUC authorized SCE to enter into a $1.226 billion, 537.5 megawatt (MW) contract with U.S. energy company Ameresco Inc (AMRC.N).

The energy storage projects will be located at three existing SCE power substations: 225 MW at Springvale Substation in Big Creek-Ventura, 200 MW at Hinson Substation in the Los Angeles Basin, and 112.5 MW at Etiwanda Substation in the Los Angeles Basin.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes on average but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day.

