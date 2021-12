A man walks down a street in Encinitas, as California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state would keep its mask order in place for another month, in California, U.S., May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec 13 (Reuters) - California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as COVID-19 case rates soar, fueled by the new Omicron variant of the virus that causes the disease, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on Monday.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein Editing by Chris Reese

