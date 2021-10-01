United States
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren, governor says
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct 1 (Reuters) - California will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next January, once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves innoculations for their age groups, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.
The move would make California the first state in the nation to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren, Newsom, a Democrat, said at a press briefing.
