California says it needs more power to keep the lights on

Power lines are shown as California consumers prepare for more possible outages following weekend outages to reduce system strain during a brutal heat wave amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

May 6 (Reuters) - California energy officials on Friday said the state lacks the electricity capacity it needs to keep the lights on this summer and beyond during periods of high demand.

The state forecast a shortfall of 1,700 megawatts this year, a number that could go as high as 5,000 MW if the state's grid is stretched by extreme heat and wildfires, state officials said during an online briefing with reporters.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

