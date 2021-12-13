California unveils major proposed changes to key rooftop solar incentive

Solar panels are seen on rooftops amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 18, 2020. Picture taken June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Dec 13 (Reuters) - California on Monday proposed lowering the amount homeowners and businesses with solar panels receive for selling their excess energy into the electric grid, marking a substantial reform of the state's key rooftop solar incentive.

The changes to the state's so-called net metering policy are intended to incentivize solar adopters to pair batteries with their rooftop installations, California Public Utilities Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves said, a move that would shore up the grid during times of high demand.

