United States
California unveils major proposed changes to key rooftop solar incentive
1 minute read
Dec 13 (Reuters) - California on Monday proposed lowering the amount homeowners and businesses with solar panels receive for selling their excess energy into the electric grid, marking a substantial reform of the state's key rooftop solar incentive.
The changes to the state's so-called net metering policy are intended to incentivize solar adopters to pair batteries with their rooftop installations, California Public Utilities Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves said, a move that would shore up the grid during times of high demand.
Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.