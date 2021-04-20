Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesCanada extends land border restrictions with U.S. another month - minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Canada on Tuesday extended restrictions allowing only essential travel across the land border with the United States until May 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter.

The restrictions, imposed in March of 2020, have been extended month by month. Mexico said late on Monday that it was maintaining some of its border restrictions, too. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 3:45 PM UTCJurors deliberate for second day in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors met for a second day of deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an arrest last May.

United StatesAnalysis: Bumpy first weeks of Harris’ immigration role show challenges of the job
United StatesKiller in Indianapolis FedEx shooting browsed white supremacist websites - police
United StatesFormer U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93
United StatesChina-linked hackers used Pulse Secure flaw to target U.S. defense industry - researchers