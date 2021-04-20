United StatesCanada extends land border restrictions with U.S. another month - minister
Canada on Tuesday extended restrictions allowing only essential travel across the land border with the United States until May 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter.
The restrictions, imposed in March of 2020, have been extended month by month. Mexico said late on Monday that it was maintaining some of its border restrictions, too. read more
