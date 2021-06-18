Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canada extends U.S. travel restrictions through July 21

Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, rest in chairs after being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, U.S. April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dan Koeck/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Canada said Friday it will extend restrictions that bar non-essential travel at U.S. land borders until at least July 21.

Reuters reported this week the United States is expected to issue a new extension of restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders that are set to expire June 21.

The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. The United States held initial working group meetings this week with both Canadian and Mexican officials, sources told Reuters.

Reporting by David Shepardson

