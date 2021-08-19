Capitol Police investigating bomb threat near U.S. Library of Congress

A woman speaks on her phone in front of The Library of Congress John Adams Building in Washington, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat on Thursday near the Library of Congress, which is across from the Capitol,as nearby buildings were evacuated and support vehicles rushed to the area.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation," the Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Officials are investigating man in a vehicle outside the Library of Congress with possible explosives, a U.S. law enforcement source said.

Police blocked off roads surrounding the Capitol complex, as fire and rescue trucks headed to the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was sending a bomb technician to support police.

The Capitol Police asked anyone working in the Cannon congressional offices to leave and relocate to the neighboring Longworth building, while they had those in the Madison building bar themselves in their offices. The Jefferson building, part of the Library of Congress, was also evacuated.

The House of Representatives and Senate are not currently in session.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," the Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. "Please stay away from this area."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Sarah N. Lynch, Mark Hosenball and Julio-Cesar Chavez Editing by Andy Sullivan, Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall

