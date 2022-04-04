CDC announces revamp plans - Washington Post

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday announced plans to revamp itself, with Director Rochelle Walensky hiring an outside senior federal health official to conduct a one-month review, the Washington Post reported.

The review of its structure, systems, and processes follows criticism for its response during the pandemic, from delays in developing a coronavirus test initially to its guidance over masking, isolation and quarantine being called confusing, the report said. (https://wapo.st/38tRczp)

"As we've challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future," Walensky was quoted as saying in an agency-wide email that was shared with the Washington Post.

CDC did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.