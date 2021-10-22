Skip to main content

United States

CDC director: U.S. may update definition of full vaccination for COVID-19

1 minute read

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials urged eligible Americans on Friday to get booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head said it may update its definition of what constitutes full vaccination.

Currently people in the United States are considered fully vaccinated if they have had two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Inc vaccine, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

"We have not yet changed the definition of 'fully vaccinated.' We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future," CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

"If you're eligible for a booster, go ahead and get your booster and we will continue to follow," she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Michael Ermann, Ahmed Aboulenein, and Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:49 PM UTC

Pelosi: Just a 'couple' issues left on social spending bill after White House meeting

Democrats are closing in on a deal on President Joe Biden's sweeping social and climate change agenda with just a couple issues remaining following a White House meeting on Friday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

United States
Explainer: Could Biden steer the U.S. Senate into changing the filibuster?
United States
U.S. House holds Trump ally Bannon in contempt, seeks prosecution
United States
Jury to begin deliberations in ex-Giuliani associate's U.S. campaign finance case
United States
Biden backs down on corporate tax hikes, open to altering filibuster