CDC director Walensky not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky gives her opening statement during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

"Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation but that is not something we're revisiting right now," Walensky said on National Public Radio.

Walensky was responding to a question about remarks the previous day by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, that a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel should be considered. read more

Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese

