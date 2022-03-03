CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks

People wear masks as they pass through a pedestrian subway as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks.

On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors. As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of U.S. counties and 72% of the U.S. population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.