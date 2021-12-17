United States
CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to COVID-19 to attend school
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called 'test-to-stay' that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to COVID-19, the institute's director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.
"If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative , they can stay at school instead of quarantining at home," she said.
Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Nandita Bose in Washington
