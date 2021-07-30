CDC says Americans should wear masks in 73.8% of U.S. counties

People wear masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), following the CDC recommendation that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that 73.8% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking in public spaces and should immediately resume the policy.

The transmission rate was up from 69.3% as of Thursday's report. In total, 54.6% of U.S. counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 19.2% have substantial rates, the CDC said.

The CDC revised its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans on Tuesday telling them they should wear masks in COVID-19 hot spots.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

