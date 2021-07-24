Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

CDC says mask rules will apply to Florida cruise ships not following sail order

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late Friday that it will enforce its transit mask requirements on cruise ships in Florida that opt not to abide by its conditional sail order following a court ruling.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday abruptly reversed itself and said it would no longer block a lower court ruling that made the CDC's COVID-related cruise ship rules nonbinding in Florida.

CDC also said cruise ships not following its order must abide by other requirements including "reporting of individual cases of illness or death and ship inspections and sanitary measures to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases."

The CDC said it will not waive mask requirements in indoor spaces on cruise ships for those lines that are not voluntarily complying with its conditional sail order.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:20 AM UTCBiden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate

President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an "acolyte" of former President Donald Trump.

United StatesCelebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
United StatesOregon firefighters face return of hazardous conditions, COVID-19 outbreak
United StatesFire department ends search of collapsed Florida condo for remains
United States'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings