Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Center of Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall along Florida Gulf Coast- U.S NHC

1 minute read

Dark clouds are looming over the horizon as Tropical Storm Elsa churns slowly up the Gulf Coast at Venice Beach, Florida, U.S. July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

July 7 (Reuters) - The center of tropical storm Elsa is making landfall in Taylor county along the north Florida Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Elsa is located about 65 miles (100 km) north-northwest of Cedar Key, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (110 kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:20 AM UTCAnalysis: Biden kept a Trump-era border policy in place - that was a mistake, allies say

U.S. President Joe Biden has frustrated allies by keeping in place a Trump-era border expulsion policy opposed by human rights activists and health experts, and has appeared to gain little politically as Republicans criticize his handling of the border.

United StatesDeath toll in Miami condo collapse rises by 10 to 46 people
United StatesAdams secures Democratic nomination for New York City mayor as No. 2 Garcia concedes
United StatesTrump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming bias
United StatesDelta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show