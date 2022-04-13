Skip to main content
CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

A visitor uses a crosswalk near the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods (TSN.N), JBS (JBSS3.SA) and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

