CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods (TSN.N), JBS (JBSS3.SA) and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington
