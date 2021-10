U.S. Representative Richard Neal (D-MA) departs after a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting amidst ongoing negotiations over budget and infrastructure legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, said his goal was to arrive at a $2 trillion plan for the bill pending in Congress and aimed at expanding the social safety net and fighting climate change.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.