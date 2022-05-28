Chevron California refinery workers ratify contract; ending strike

HOUSTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Striking workers at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) Richmond, California, refinery voted on Saturday to ratify the latest contract offered by the company, ending a 10-week strike, said sources familiar with the vote.

About 500 workers began the strike on March 21 in a dispute over pay to match the high-cost of healthcare in the San Francisco Bay area where the 245,271-barrel-per-day refinery is located.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

