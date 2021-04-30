Jake Sullivan, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be his national security adviser, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the United States does not consider China's cooperation on climate change a favor.

"We are not in the business of trading cooperation with China on climate change as a favor that Beijing is doing for the United States," Sullivan said during Aspen Security Forum webinar. "We think action on climate change is a fundamental responsibility in every significant country in the world."

