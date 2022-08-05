China's suspension of bilateral climate talks with U.S. 'punishes the world' -Kerry

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview in Warsaw, Poland July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday.

"No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the former U.S. Secretary of State, who is currently the Biden administration's top climate diplomat.

"Suspending cooperation doesn’t punish the United States – it punishes the world, particularly the developing world," he said.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chris Reese

