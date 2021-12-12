Chris Wallace to leave Fox News after 18 years

Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace directs the first 2020 presidential campaign debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Dec 12 (Reuters) - "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said that he will leave Fox News, after 18 years with the network.

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure," Wallace said, announcing his departure on his show.

In a statement, Fox News said other journalists from the network will host the show until a replacement is named.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.