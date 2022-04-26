Citigroup CEO: covering employee travel costs for abortions not statement on 'sensitive issue'

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) Chief Executive Jane Fraser said Tuesday that the bank's policy of reimbursing employee travel to get reproductive healthcare services, including abortions, is not intended to be "a statement about a very sensitive issue."

This employee benefit is in line with the bank's longstanding policy to reimburse employees for travel taken for reproductive and other health needs, Fraser said at the bank's annual shareholder meeting.

"We respect everyone's views," Fraser said.

