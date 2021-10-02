Skip to main content

Citigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car

Tobias Levkovich, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist for Citigroup, speaks during the Reuters 2011 Investment Outlook Summit in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's (C.N) chief U.S. equity strategist, Tobias Levkovich, died on Friday from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car a month ago, the Nassau County Police Department on New York's Long Island said in a statement.

Levkovich, 60, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Woodmere, Long Island, at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 1, the police said.

Levkovich had been the chief U.S. equity strategist for Citi Research since 2001, according to a forum for investment community CFA Society of New York.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

