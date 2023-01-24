Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's Indiana home















WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his representative said in letters seen by Reuters.

Pence's representatives sent a letter to the National Archives notifying them of the documents and in a separate letter added the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect the documents.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh in Washington;











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.