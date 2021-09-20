Skip to main content

Cleveland mayor's grandson killed in shooting - police

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The grandson of Cleveland's mayor was killed after a shooting on Sunday night, local police said, adding it was investigating the incident.

"The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm," Cleveland Police said in a tweet at midnight ET (0400 GMT).

Investigators taped off an area near one of the buildings, according to local media reports.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, the victim's grandfather, police officers and an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived at the scene late on Sunday, the media reports said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

