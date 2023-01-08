CNH Industrial union workers at two U.S. plants reject proposed contract















RACINE, Wis., Jan 7 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions that have been on strike since last May at CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) factories in Wisconsin and Iowa on Saturday voted down a tentative labor contract, the United Auto Workers union said.

Details of the vote were not disclosed by the UAW, which represents more than 1,000 hourly workers at the two plants.

"As the strike continues, the UAW bargaining committee will meet to discuss next steps to take with CNHI," the UAW said in a statement.

CNH officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Union leaders have been embroiled in contentious negotiations with the maker of agriculture and construction equipment after employees walked off the job following the expiration of a six-year contract.

The last time UAW workers at CNH had been on strike was in May 2004.

Reporting by Bianca Flowers in Racine, Wisconsin; Editing by Leslie Adler











