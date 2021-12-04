CNN's Chris Cuomo fired by network - statement

CNN's Chris Cuomo during a televised townhall with Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - CNN said on Saturday that it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the cable news network said in a statement.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the

review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," it added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.