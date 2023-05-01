College baseball player struck by stray bullet during game in Texas















May 1 (Reuters) - A Texas A&M University-Texarkana baseball player who was struck by a stray bullet during a game remains in stable condition in an intensive care unit and has "significant injuries and complications" to overcome, the school said on Monday.

Matthew DeLaney of Princeton, Texas, was hit on Saturday by a bullet that was fired about 400 yards away during a shootout between two men in a neighborhood adjacent to George Dobson Field, according to the Texakarna Texas Police Department.

DeLaney, 18, is currently being treated at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana and his family is there with him, the school said.

"The official status we have for him from the hospital is that he is in stable condition, but we think it's important to note that he has a number of serious injuries, as would be expected with this type of trauma," a spokesman from the school said in an email to Reuters.

"He has made slight improvements daily but still has significant injuries and complications to overcome.

The ballpark, which is about 175 miles (281.64 kilometers) east of Dallas, has a capacity of about 1,600 and there were roughly 100 people on hand for Saturday's game, which after the incident was cancelled and ruled a "no contest".

DeLaney and several other players were in the vicinity of the bullpen when the incident occurred.

Police issued two warrants for the suspected shooters in the incident and said on Monday in a Facebook post that one of the men turned himself in overnight while the other remains at large.

