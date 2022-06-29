Colorado businessman Joe O'Dea wins Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate

A view of the U.S. Capitol building as the sunrises in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Colorado construction company owner and self-financed candidate Joe O'Dea beat state Representative Ron Hanks to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, AP projected on Tuesday.

O'Dea will face incumbent Democratic Senator Michael Bennet in the general election on Nov. 8.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington

