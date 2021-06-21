Commission should reject U.S. Postal Service mail slowdown - 20 state AGs

United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on "Legislative Proposals to Put the US Postal Service on Sustainable Financial Footing" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 24, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of 20 states called on the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject a proposal to delay some first-class deliveries as part of a plan to cut $160 billion in predicted red ink over the next decade.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class mail letters to one to five days. The USPS said 61% of current first-class mail volume would stay at its current standard.

The state attorneys general, led by New York and joined by the District of Columbia, the city of New York and San Francisco, called on the commission to urge the USPS to "abandon this misguided effort and instead focus its attention on improving its performance in delivering First-Class Mail and other market-dominant products."

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.