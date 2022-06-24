Factbox: Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers

A Bank of America branch is pictured in New York. (UNITED STATES BUSINESS)

June 24 (Reuters) - A growing number of companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide. read more

Following is a partial list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

