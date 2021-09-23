Skip to main content

United States

Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot

1 minute read
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House officials Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kash Patel were also subpoenaed and instructed to produce materials and appear for depositions in the weeks ahead, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Meadows, a former congressman, served as former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, delaying that process for several hours as then-Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and journalists fled from rioters.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. It was the worst violence at the seat of the U.S. government since the British invasion during the War of 1812.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

