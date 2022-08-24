Congressman Perry sues to block U.S. from searching seized cell phone

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has sued the U.S. Justice Department in a bid to stop investigators from searching the contents of his cell phone after it was seized earlier this month.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

