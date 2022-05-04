1 minute read
Congressman Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for Ohio U.S. Senate race
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Congressman Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Ohio on Tuesday, as party members chose a more moderate candidate to face off against a Republican in November’s general election for a seat vacated by retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman.
Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell
