Congressman Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for Ohio U.S. Senate race

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Congressman Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Ohio on Tuesday, as party members chose a more moderate candidate to face off against a Republican in November’s general election for a seat vacated by retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

