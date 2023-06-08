Pat Robertson, conservative Christian evangelist, dead at 93















June 8 (Reuters) - American Christian conservative Pat Robertson died at age 93 at his Virginia home, the Christian Broadcasting Network said in a statement on Thursday.

Robertson founded the network in 1960 and used the flagship program "The 700 Club" for prayer offerings and political commentary. In 1980, the show helped to galvanize support among Christian conservatives for Ronald Reagan's successful campaign for president.

Nicknamed "Pat" by his older brother, he was born Marion Gordon Robertson in Lexington, Virginia, in 1930.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.