Conservative Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor

A 'Vote Here' sign is seen at a precinct the day before Michigan Democrats and Republicans choose their nominees to contest November's congressional elections, which will determine which party controls U.S. House of Representatives for next two years, in Birmingham, Michigan, U.S. August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin - RC2MNV9MCCJR

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for Michigan governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, and will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election in one of the most high-profile races.

Dixon's victory over several rivals followed a chaotic Republican primary campaign that saw half the field of candidates disqualified after a scandal involving falsified petition signatures, as well as the arrest of one contender on misdemeanor charges stemming from his presence during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joseph Ax, Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.