Conservative U.S. Democratic Manchin says reached deal with Schumer on domestic policy bill

Man accused in assault of U.S. Capitol officer Sicknick pleads guilty to lesser charges

United States · July 27, 2022 · 7:33 PM UTC

George Tanios, one of two men who had been accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol including now-deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lesser misdemeanor charges.