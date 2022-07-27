1 minute read
Conservative U.S. Democratic Manchin says reached deal with Schumer on domestic policy bill
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a domestic policy bill that would pay down national debt, cut energy costs and lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs.
