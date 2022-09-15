'Cooling off' period to avert shutdown as U.S. rail deal heads for vote -source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. railway parties have agreed to a cooling off period as standard part of the ratification process after reaching a tentative deal overnight, a move that would avert any shutdown in case unions fail to ratify it, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden called negotiators around 9 p.m. Wednesday night as talks continued in a move the source said was "crucial" as talks progressed for 20 hours into the night.

