Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate















WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.

Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Richard Cowan; Editing by William Mallard











