Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

1 minute read

App-based gig workers hold a demonstration outside Los Angeles City Hall to urge voters to vote no on Proposition 22, a November ballot measure that would classify app-based drivers as independent contractors and not employees or agents, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A California judge on Friday ruled that a 2020 ballot measure that exempted ride-share and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional as it infringed on the legislature's power to set standards at the workplace.

Proposition 22 is unconstitutional as "it limits the power of a future Legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law", which makes the entire ballot measure "unenforceable", Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote in the ruling.

Gig economy companies including Uber (UBER.N), Lyft (LYFT.O), Doordash (DASH.N) and Instacart were pushing to keep drivers' independent contractor status, albeit with additional benefits. read more

The ballot measure was meant to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

Known as Proposition 22, it marked the culmination of years of legal and legislative wrangling over a business model that has introduced millions of people to the convenience of ordering food or a ride with the push of a button.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 20, 2021 · 9:01 PM UTC

Exclusive: FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated - sources

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.

United States
Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium
United States
U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol
United States
US Democratic fundraising arm outraises Republican counterpart in July
United States
Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies