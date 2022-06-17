Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days for breaching Capitol grounds

A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for time served and not be required to report to prison, the judge said.

