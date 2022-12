Dec 7 (Reuters) - One employee died and another was injured after a crane overturned on Tuesday at Phillips 66's (PSX.N) 356,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Wood River refinery, a Phillips 66 spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The refinery remains operational at this time" and the cause is under investigation, the spokeswoman said in an email.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.