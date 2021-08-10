Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Cuomo to address sexual harassment allegations amid calls for resignation

1 minute read
1/2

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ground breaking ceremony at the Bay Park Water Reclamation Facility in East Rockaway, New York, U.S., April 22, 2021. Spencer Platt/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver public remarks on Tuesday, as he fights for his political life after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing but has acknowledged that his efforts to be affectionate may have inadvertently made some people uncomfortable. He has thus far resisted widespread calls to resign, including from prominent fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden.

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, held a news briefing on Tuesday morning before the governor's scheduled appearance, offering a point-by-point rebuttal of the report from state Attorney General Letitia James' office and reiterating her position that the investigation was biased from the start.

Cuomo faces possible impeachment from state lawmakers over the allegations. In addition, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant, filed a criminal complaint last week after accusing Cuomo of groping her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany last November.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:49 PM UTCNew York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women and in the face of mounting legal pressure and demands for his departure by President Joe Biden and others, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible U.S. presidential contender.

United StatesU.S. Senate passes bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill
United StatesFactbox: Cuomo's replacement Kathy Hochul to become New York's first female governor
United StatesOnce a political star, Cuomo caps stunning fall with resignation
United StatesCuomo's political career spanned 40 years on state, national stage