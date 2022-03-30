CVS Health reaches $484 mln opioid settlement with Florida

People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

March 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to resolve claims related to prescriptions for opioid medications for $484 million to be paid over a period of 18 years.

As a result of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will no longer be a defendant in Florida's opioid lawsuit that is scheduled for trial in April 2022.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

