CVS Health reaches $484 mln opioid settlement with Florida
March 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to resolve claims related to prescriptions for opioid medications for $484 million to be paid over a period of 18 years.
As a result of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will no longer be a defendant in Florida's opioid lawsuit that is scheduled for trial in April 2022.
Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
