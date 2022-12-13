Cyndi Lauper to perform as Biden signs marriage equality act















WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper will perform on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law in front of thousands of supporters and activists on the White House lawn, the White House said.

The new provides federal recognition to same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.

A pop icon made famous by her 1983 song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," Lauper, 69, said the new act offered great peace of mind to families like hers and Americans nationwide.

"We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated and because now we're allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love," Lauper told reporters.

An activist on LGBT issues, Lauper has been married to actor David Thornton since 1991.

