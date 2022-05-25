Danone doubles supply of some baby formula to U.S. amid shortage

French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Danone SA (DANO.PA) has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday, hoping to help stem a nationwide shortage of formula.

Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in February recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, creating one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

“We have increased our supply for Neocate everywhere...the Abbott recall affected 38 markets – it’s not only the U.S.," said Magdalena Broseta, Danone's Vice President General Counsel of Specialized Nutrition.

"Our factory in Europe is serving multiple markets...of course, the numbers and the volumes and the U.S. are bigger just because of the size of the market.”

The French company declined to say how many cans or tonnes of product it is exporting.

Danone is the world's second-biggest baby formula maker after Nestle (NESN.S) but a relatively small player in the United States, with less than 5% of market share.

When asked if Danone would bring its flagship Aptamil formula into the country, Broseta said the company had been discussing a number of options with U.S. authorities, adding that it was easier to increase imports of products that were already available in the country than introduce new ones.

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan

