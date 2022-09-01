Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A nasal swab is tested in a COVID-19 self testing kit provided by the District of Columbia government, which provides city residents four free take home tests per day, in this illustration taken January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're going to do everything we can to get people their tests."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.